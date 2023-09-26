Critical Review: SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMS Alternatives and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SMS Alternatives alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 2.03 $24.39 million $0.24 26.83

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than SMS Alternatives.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of SMS Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SMS Alternatives and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 2 1 0 2.33

CI&T has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.42%.

Profitability

This table compares SMS Alternatives and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A CI&T 7.29% 19.35% 8.97%

Risk & Volatility

SMS Alternatives has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T beats SMS Alternatives on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMS Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for SMS Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMS Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.