Critical Survey: LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) vs. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

LAVA Therapeutics and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LAVA Therapeutics and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAVA Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 2 2 2 0 2.00

LAVA Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 777.19%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.04%. Given LAVA Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LAVA Therapeutics is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAVA Therapeutics -167.49% -51.14% -29.50% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 18.11% 20.94% 15.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LAVA Therapeutics and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LAVA Therapeutics and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAVA Therapeutics $24.26 million 1.59 -$31.91 million ($1.54) -0.99 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.99 billion 3.68 $548.00 million $3.46 19.08

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than LAVA Therapeutics. LAVA Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LAVA Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of LAVA Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats LAVA Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients. Its lead clinical-stage candidates are LAVA-051, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for blood cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia; and LAVA-1207 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing other Gammabody drug candidates, which include LAVA-1223, which targets the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) for the treatment of selected solid tumors, as well as LAVA-1266 and LAVA-1278, which are preclinical candidates for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the potential discovery and development of multi-specific antibody products that are directed to a specified target in various fields of use. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation; research and development of differentiated formulations; and provides digital healthcare and information technology enabled business support services. The therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

