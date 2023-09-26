Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.4% during the second quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $12,231,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 47,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,416,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,401,000 after buying an additional 97,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

