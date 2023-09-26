Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Culp
Institutional Trading of Culp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
