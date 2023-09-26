Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $208.40 Average PT from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $198.68 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $136.23 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

