CVS Health Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.