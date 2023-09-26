D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $833,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

