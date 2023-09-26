Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 2,740 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 6.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $434.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

