Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $36.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $318.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $254.49 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.07 and a 200-day moving average of $317.82.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

