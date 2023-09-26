Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,390 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

