Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 91,732 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,732 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

