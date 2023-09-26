DoubleVerify’s (DV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,057,803.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,171,117 shares of company stock valued at $818,491,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

