Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $162.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.38.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.