DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.24 million.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
