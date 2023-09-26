Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
