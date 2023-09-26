Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

