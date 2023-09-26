DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $56.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.
DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DT Midstream
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream
DT Midstream Stock Performance
NYSE DTM opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
DT Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.