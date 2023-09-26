DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $123.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.21.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 484,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,175,000 after buying an additional 339,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

