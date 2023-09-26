Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 264 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

