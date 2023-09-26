E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

QQQ opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.65. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.