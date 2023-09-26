EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00245329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

