Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on ROK Resources Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (CVE:ROK)

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ROK Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $0.55 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get ROK Resources alerts:

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.85 price objective on ROK Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

ROK Resources Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at C$0.44 on Monday. ROK Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

ROK Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.