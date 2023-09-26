Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

