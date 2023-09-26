Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust increased its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.93.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

