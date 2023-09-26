EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDRVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EDRVF

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDRVF opened at $16.99 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

(Get Free Report

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.