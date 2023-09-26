Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $21.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

