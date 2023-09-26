Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

