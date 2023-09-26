Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $508,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

