Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

