EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.07.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EQT opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

