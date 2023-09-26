Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,023 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of Equitable worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitable by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

