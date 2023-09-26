Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Genfit S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Genfit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Genfit’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Get Genfit alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Genfit Price Performance

Shares of GNFT opened at $3.21 on Monday. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Genfit by 1,005.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 269,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.