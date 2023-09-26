Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.56. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $120.94 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $3,124,448.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,751 shares of company stock worth $36,468,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 153,345 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 16,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

