Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

