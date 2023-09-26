Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $434.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

