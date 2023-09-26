Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Financial Analysis

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Technology has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evolv Technologies and Creative Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Creative Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 13.02 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -4.94 Creative Technology $84.47 million N/A -$7.67 million N/A N/A

Creative Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies.

Summary

Creative Technology beats Evolv Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

