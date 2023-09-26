Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.10.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

