Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.0% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

