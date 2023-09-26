Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

