Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 7.6% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

XOM opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $465.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.74.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

