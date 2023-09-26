FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,139 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

PANW opened at $226.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

