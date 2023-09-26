FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Workday by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.06.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

