FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $293.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

