FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 45.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 232.3% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 60.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

