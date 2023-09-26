FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 480,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

