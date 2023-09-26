FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 11,175 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.88. The company has a market cap of $774.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

