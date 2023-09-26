FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,649 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

