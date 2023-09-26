FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

