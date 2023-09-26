FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

