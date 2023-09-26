FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 244.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 658.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in FirstService by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

