FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,391 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEMA opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $516.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

